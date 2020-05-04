Emerging debt

Philippines: A diamond in the sovereign issuance space

The international hunt for yield has helped the Philippines sell its largest-ever offshore bond, but despite a ratings upgrade by S&P, it must balance fiscal easing with a balanced currency.
May 04, 2020

In the wake of the sale of the largest-ever bond from the Republic of Indonesia, regular issuance running mate, the Republic of the Philippines, was not to be outdone.

At the end of April, it sold a $2.35 billion double-tranche 10-year and 25-year bond which was snapped up particularly by US investors who were hungry for the yield from emerging sovereign paper.

Books that hit more than $9 billion allowed pricing to come in dramatically for joint bookrunners Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Standard Chartered and UBS.

That demand also meant that the traditional new issue premium for the deal...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222