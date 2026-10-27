Clean energy investments are ramping up in Apac, but a $800bn annual shortfall risks slowing momentum. At Temasek’s Ecosperity Week, IFC's Riccardo Puliti and BlackRock's Susan Chan called for bolder partnerships, clearer policies, and better capital mobilisation.
BlackRock, Global Infrastructure Partners and Terminal Investment will control the two ports in the Panama Canal; the deal includes ports in Asia, Australia, Europe, and the Middle East, but not in Hong Kong or mainland China. CK Hutchison's co-managing director Frank Sixt said the deal "is purely commercial in nature".