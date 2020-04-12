Indonesia’s pandemic bond debut shows promise but widespread adoption is doubtful

European sovereigns might still continue to argue about the need to sell coronabonds, but the Republic of Indonesia has no such qualms. Last week, April 7, it sold an impressive $4.3 billion three-tranche bond, proceeds of which will partly be used to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Not only is the senior secured deal the country’s first coronabond, it is also the largest from the sovereign and, with a 50-year tranche, the longest tranche ever seen in Asia.

Despite market turmoil, the issue was launched after the government had announced a Rp405 trillion $24 billion stimulus package. It was “as good as time as any to do...