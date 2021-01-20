Adrian Murdoch

The challenge of sustaining sustainability

Periodic reviews, transparent integrity audits and desire for continual improvements during the journey might be essential to keep investors on the ESG trail.
January 20, 2021

UOB reopens Singapore’s covered bond market

In the first such issue from Singapore since 2018, UOB has brought a covered bond that is not only the city-state’s largest ever, it is also its first with a negative yield.
December 02, 2020

China finds support in Europe

Only a month after its US dollar bond deal, China finds significant demand from European investors, who are also confident about the country's post-Covid economic rebound.
November 24, 2020

Government support gives China green bonds a boost

While international harmonisation is making the market attractive for investors, Xi Jinping’s pledge to go carbon neutral by 2060 could continue to drive the country’s green bond issuance.
November 09, 2020