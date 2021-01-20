Adrian Murdoch

Periodic reviews, transparent integrity audits and desire for continual improvements during the journey might be essential to keep investors on the ESG trail.
January 20, 2021
While Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan remain capital markets rivals, the latter appears to be pulling ahead.
January 06, 2021
The acquisition is the Philippines’ largest M&A this year and looks smart given pressures on the domestic refining sector and an expected rise in imports next year.
December 15, 2020
With its third bond issue this year, the sovereign captured a favourable market window and is seen as unlikely to return in early 2021.
December 09, 2020
In the first such issue from Singapore since 2018, UOB has brought a covered bond that is not only the city-state’s largest ever, it is also its first with a negative yield.
December 02, 2020
Only a month after its US dollar bond deal, China finds significant demand from European investors, who are also confident about the country's post-Covid economic rebound.
November 24, 2020
Bank of Communications' new offshore issue follows updated guidelines from country’s regulator and could pave the way for similar issuance from other domestic banks.
November 18, 2020
While international harmonisation is making the market attractive for investors, Xi Jinping’s pledge to go carbon neutral by 2060 could continue to drive the country’s green bond issuance.
November 09, 2020
With a quick M&A deal, the world’s second-largest brewer cements position in the Asia Pacific by scaling up presence in the beer and cider market down under.
November 04, 2020
Ratings agency Moody's reckons corporate bond defaults will increase into next year, while rival Fitch sees continued pressure on company ratings across the region.
October 28, 2020
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