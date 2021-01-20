Sustainability

The challenge of sustaining sustainability

Periodic reviews, transparent integrity audits and desire for continual improvements during the journey might be essential to keep investors on the ESG trail.
January 20, 2021

While the rise of environmental, social and governance ESG financing has been compelling as a megatrend, quantifying and incorporating it into portfolios has been a challenge.

In the absence of universally accepted standards, is it, skeptics ask, just a way for companies to tap cheaper financing That question has grown louder with the increasing number of deals, and particularly so in Asia, which is relatively in the early stages of the ESG cycle as compared to Europe and the US.

For Kamran Khan, Deutsche Bank’s head of ESG in the Asia-Pacific, the query is only all too familiar, and he emphasises that ESG is Asia’s opportunity...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222