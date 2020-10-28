Corporate Debt

Chinese corporate bond defaults seen rising into 2021

Ratings agency Moody's reckons corporate bond defaults will increase into next year, while rival Fitch sees continued pressure on company ratings across the region.
October 28, 2020

Even though the International Monetary Fund has characterised China as the only major global economy to show positive growth in 2020, onshore and offshore corporate bond defaults in the country could continue to rise over the next 12 months.

The positive growth in itself is not enough, concludes a new report from ratings agency Moody’s, which reckons that companies' weak liquidity and investors' heightened risk aversion could be the main factors driving defaults this year and the next.

“Earlier this year and because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Chinese government injected lots of liquidity into the market. As a result of that, some of the...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222