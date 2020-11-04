Heineken strengthens Australia footprint with Asahi’s beer and cider portfolio

Despite the constraints created by the global pandemic, Heineken has cemented its position in the Asia Pacific by acquiring from Japan’s Asahi Group three cider brands Strongbow, Bonamy’s and Little Green and the perpetual Australian licenses for international beer brands Stella Artois and Beck’s.

Although financial terms for the deal have not been disclosed, the world’s second-largest brewer reportedly paid north of A$200 million $140.9 million, beating both Coca-Cola Amatil and domestic player Tribe Breweries -- which is backed by Advent Partners. Other regional private equity players such as Affinity Equity Partners and TPG had also submitted bids at an earlier stage.

“We are thrilled to...