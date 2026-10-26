Nasdaq bolsters Apac leadership team

Andrew Murray joins as Apac senior vice president, financial technology, while Bob McCooey, Nasdaq's head of international listings, has relocated to Singapore.
October 26, 2026

US exchange Nasdaq has appointed Andrew Murray as Asia Pacific (Apac) senior vice president, financial technology. 

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