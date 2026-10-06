DWS to change Apac leader in 2027

Elke Schoeppl-Jost is set to lead the asset manager's Apac franchise.
October 06, 2026

DWS's regional investment head Elke Schoeppl-Jost is set to succeed Vanessa Wang as the German asset manager's head of Asia Pacific (Apac).

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