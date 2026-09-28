Clifford Chance appoints Apac head of intellectual property

Jonathan Chu is joining the global law firm in Hong Kong as a partner this week.
September 28, 2026

Clifford Chance has appointed Jonathan Chu as a partner and head of intellectual property (IP) for Asia Pacific (Apac).

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