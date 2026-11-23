Southeast Asia data centre deals ramp up as power risks grow
More firms are building data centres across SEA as demand for compute rises, but risks are lurking for investors.
August 11, 2026
Markets in Asia Pacific (Apac) are on edge after artificial intelligence (AI) giant Anthropic raised $81.3 billion at $83 per share as the Silicon Valley firm made its initial public offering (IPO) debut on the Nasdaq on November 19.
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