Macquarie Asset Management partners with La Caisse for India infrastructure
The investment firms are committing a combined $600m in toll road owner Maple Infrastructure Trust.
September 15, 2026
Macquarie Asset Management (MAM) has led a consortium to acquire EDOTCO Group’s international telecommunications tower businesses across five markets in Asia, with a combined enterprise value of approximately $1.2 billion.
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