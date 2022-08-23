MioTech appoints president in pursuit of strategic expansion

Jack Lin joins the ESG data and intelligence company to lead its strategic growth and innovation plans.
August 23, 2022

A version of this story first appeared in sister publication, CorporateTreasurer.

ESG-focussed data and intelligence firm, MioTech, has announced the appointment of Jack Lin as president of the firm. Effective immediately Monday 22, Lin joins the firm at its Hong Kong headquarters, from where he will lead the company’s strategic growth and innovation plans.

Lin’s appointment follows that of Thomas Yap as general manager of the Southeast Asian region at its newly established Singapore base at the end of June. The firm also has a presence in Beijing and Shanghai.

Lin expressed to FinanceAsia his excitement about...

