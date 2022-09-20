JP Morgan appoints new senior country officer for Singapore

Wai Mei Hong will succeed Edmund Lee as senior country officer SCO for Singapore from October 01, according to an internal memo seen by FinanceAsia. A spokesperson for the bank corroborated the news.

Hong pictured first joined JP Morgan in 2007 and has over 25 years of banking experience in total. Having held a variety of roles across business units and functions, she currently leads the corporate banking team’s activity across the six ASEAN markets in Southeast Asia where JP Morgan actively operates, the spokesperson told FA.

The note confirmed that Hong will continue with her current role, reporting to Oliver Brinkmann, head of...