asean

VIDEO: UOB banks on Asean growth story

Edmund Leong, head of Group Investment Banking at UOB, talks exclusively to FinanceAsia about where the bank sees scope for growth in Asean amid the region’s robust drivers of issuance and strong thematics.
UOB

UOB makes 'management refresh' amid digital push

Lawrence Goh to take on head of group technology and operations with Susan Hwee to become new head of group retail, replacing retiring Eddie Khoo who is joining UOB Vietnam as a senior adviser.
July 25, 2024

HSBC launches $1bn fund for Asean's digital economy

The bank wants to help scale digital 'platform players', and is also offering $150m of venture debt to the Singapore market to provide financing to early-stage, high-growth companies backed by venture capital or private equity.
March 27, 2024

Asean exchanges formalise sustainability governance efforts

FinanceAsia spoke to exchange leaders about regional ESG disclosure progress and cross-border product collaboration, while the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) shared an exclusive update on an agreement with Indonesia and Malaysia.
September 19, 2023