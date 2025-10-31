Edmund Leong, head of Group Investment Banking at UOB, talks exclusively to FinanceAsia about where the bank sees scope for growth in Asean amid the region’s robust drivers of issuance and strong thematics.
The bank wants to help scale digital 'platform players', and is also offering $150m of venture debt to the Singapore market to provide financing to early-stage, high-growth companies backed by venture capital or private equity.
FinanceAsia spoke to exchange leaders about regional ESG disclosure progress and cross-border product collaboration, while the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) shared an exclusive update on an agreement with Indonesia and Malaysia.
The Bangkok-based firm uses its unique understanding of the diversity of this fast-growing region to offer simple yet innovative financing solutions to enable issuers to access the international capital markets.
Even if Bitcoin is embraced by other emerging economies, trade ties with China, volatile price swings, and the not-so-distant memory of a regional financial crisis may prevent cryptocurrency from ever taking off in Asia.
Southeast Asian countries are making progress in their plans to issue digital currencies with legal tender, or central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). FinanceAsia explores the implications of this shift.
Even as some companies have announced plans to postpone roadshows or meet investors on account of the novel coronavirus outbreak, banks still expect a robust IPO pipeline for Asia in the immediate future.