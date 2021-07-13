ASEAN regional cooperation: the key to success for central bank digital currencies (CBDCs)

Southeast Asian countries are making progress in their plans to issue digital currencies with legal tender, or central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). FinanceAsia explores the implications of this shift.
July 13, 2021

The Monetary Authority of Singapore MAS and Banque de France BdF successfully executed a bilateral trade using CBDCs last week. The test run involved simulating cross-border transactions in multiple CBDCs m-CBDC on a common network between Singapore and France.

Elsewhere in Asia, in August 2020, the Bank of Thailand expanded the scope of its CBDC project, partnering with Siam Cement Group and Digital Ventures Co for CBDC dissemination via a two-tiered mechanism, where the bank uses intermediaries.

The advantage of a CBDC lies in its potential to simplify existing processes for payments and reduce reliance on correspondent banking networks for international exchanges. The HK...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222