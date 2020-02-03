Virus: IPO bankers aren't infected with panic bug just yet

Asia raised more than $100 billion from capital market deals in 2019, with more than $40 billion raised in the fourth quarter, largely on account of Alibaba’s $13 billion secondary listing. At the beginning 2020, banks were expecting similar deal flows for the year.

With the sudden outbreak of the novel coronavirus from China and fears over its spread, Asia’s financial hub offices are partially empty - many investment bankers or asset managers are not required at their desks, while regional governments have also begun severely limiting travel in and out of China.

The precaution is beginning to emanate for corporate executives. InnoCare Pharma, which...