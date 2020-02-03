Coronavirus

Virus: IPO bankers aren't infected with panic bug just yet

Even as some companies have announced plans to postpone roadshows or meet investors on account of the novel coronavirus outbreak, banks still expect a robust IPO pipeline for Asia in the immediate future.
February 03, 2020

Asia raised more than $100 billion from capital market deals in 2019, with more than $40 billion raised in the fourth quarter, largely on account of Alibaba’s $13 billion secondary listing. At the beginning 2020, banks were expecting similar deal flows for the year.  

With the sudden outbreak of the novel coronavirus from China and fears over its spread, Asia’s financial hub offices are partially empty - many investment bankers or asset managers are not required at their desks, while regional governments have also begun severely limiting travel in and out of China.

The precaution is beginning to emanate for corporate executives. InnoCare Pharma, which...

