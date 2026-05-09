digital

Opinion: China's cross-border M&A makes strategic shift

Adam Zhang, managing director of Collabrium Partners, shares his views with FA on how Chinese companies are changing their approach to cross-border M&A, including finding opportunities in Southeast Asia and in technology.
October 09, 2025

HSBC launches $1bn fund for Asean's digital economy

The bank wants to help scale digital 'platform players', and is also offering $150m of venture debt to the Singapore market to provide financing to early-stage, high-growth companies backed by venture capital or private equity.
March 27, 2024

HKMA publishes findings of e-HKD pilot

Experts share insights around the value potential of a digital currency, following the HKMA’s publication of an initial report on the pilot.
October 31, 2023

VIDEO: Leading Bank of the Philippine Islands on its growth agenda

Jose Teodoro (TG) Limcaoco, president & chief executive officer of Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI), outlines his award-winning approach to leadership as he spearheads the bank's digital innovations, revamped brand structure, and "agency banking" thrust – all part of a five-year expansion strategy that aims to make the bank more financially inclusive and add 50 million customers by 2026.
Bank of the Philippine Islands

A more structured way to finance corporate supply chains

Structured financing solutions for supply chains are increasingly important in offering treasury teams greater agility and visibility over their transactions. This enables corporates in Asia to achieve their goal of simpler, faster and more reliable ways to trade across borders, according to our latest edition of the HSBC Smarter Business Series.
HSBC