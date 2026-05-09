The Asian Development Bank has unveiled a landmark $70bn investment drive to transform regional connectivity by 2035, by integrating cross-border power grids and build an 'Apac Digital Highway' to bridge the energy and technology divide for millions.
Adam Zhang, managing director of Collabrium Partners, shares his views with FA on how Chinese companies are changing their approach to cross-border M&A, including finding opportunities in Southeast Asia and in technology.
Across the full suite of its universal banking services, BDO Unibank (BDO) has expanded its capabilities both through digital and physical channels. And impressive growth in core and strategic areas earned the bank notable successes in the FinanceAsia Awards 2024.
With the goal of giving customers greater access, convenience and service quality, Allied Bank Limited (ABL) is starting to reap the rewards of innovative technologies that are also driving digital transformation in Pakistan’s banking sector.
Golomt Bank’s deputy chief executive officer, Odonbaatar Amarzaya: Golomt Bank is building on the solid foundations of its track record over nearly 30 years, striving every day for good via sustainable development while also creating new digital value.
The bank wants to help scale digital 'platform players', and is also offering $150m of venture debt to the Singapore market to provide financing to early-stage, high-growth companies backed by venture capital or private equity.
Jose Teodoro (TG) Limcaoco, president & chief executive officer of Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI), outlines his award-winning approach to leadership as he spearheads the bank's digital innovations, revamped brand structure, and "agency banking" thrust – all part of a five-year expansion strategy that aims to make the bank more financially inclusive and add 50 million customers by 2026.
Structured financing solutions for supply chains are increasingly important in offering treasury teams greater agility and visibility over their transactions. This enables corporates in Asia to achieve their goal of simpler, faster and more reliable ways to trade across borders, according to our latest edition of the HSBC Smarter Business Series.