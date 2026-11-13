Japanese banks join MDBs to scale Asian SMEs and climate debt

IFC and SMBC arrange a $730m syndicated facility for Vietnam’s VPBank, while Saison International signs a $500m three-year funding framework with ADB.
November 13, 2026

Several multilateral development banks (MDBs) are partnering with Japanese financial groups to bridge emerging Asia’s small business liquidity gap through two cross-border debt initiatives.

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Sign in to read on!

Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.

Subscribers have full unlimited access to FinanceAsia.

Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.

Questions?
See here for more information on licences and prices, or contact [email protected].

Related Articles

SMBC appoints Apac capital markets head

Joy Kwek joins from Morgan Stanley and is tasked with leading synergies between SMBC and SMBC Nikko, strengthening their capital markets and structured solutions offering.
August 04, 2025