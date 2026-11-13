Japanese banks join MDBs to scale Asian SMEs and climate debt

Vietnam’s SHB raises S$229m through CGIF-backed social bonds
The dual-tranche issuance is the first Singapore dollar bond from a Vietnamese issuer and will support lending to local MSMEs.
October 27, 2026
Several multilateral development banks (MDBs) are partnering with Japanese financial groups to bridge emerging Asia’s small business liquidity gap through two cross-border debt initiatives.
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