Amid rising geopolitical fragmentation and tightening capital, infrastructure is emerging as a resilient asset class. Philippe Valahu discussed how a shift towards climate-smart, gender-inclusive, and blended finance-backed projects is redefining long-term value.
Editorial board member, Sunil Veetil shared with FinanceAsia his observations of the current sustainability landscape and discussed the climate-conscious innovations that Asia’s market participants can look forward to over the long term.
Malaysia’s Joint Committee on Climate Change (JC3) met last month to outline five initiatives to expedite the market’s transition to net zero. FA spoke to experts to assess the regulatory environment that Malaysia is working to cultivate, in support of climate-conscious investment.