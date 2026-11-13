climate

Why global uncertainty won’t undermine transition goals

Editorial board member, Sunil Veetil shared with FinanceAsia his observations of the current sustainability landscape and discussed the climate-conscious innovations that Asia’s market participants can look forward to over the long term.
July 09, 2024

Malaysia’s net zero transition: expediting ESG

Malaysia’s Joint Committee on Climate Change (JC3) met last month to outline five initiatives to expedite the market’s transition to net zero. FA spoke to experts to assess the regulatory environment that Malaysia is working to cultivate, in support of climate-conscious investment.
November 07, 2023

Green finance set for huge growth in Australia

Debt investors are becoming increasingly influential in green and sustainable finance transactions, as industry bodies and state governments get behind the climate change issue.
November 08, 2019

CLSA scores companies on green awareness

Many Asian companies are still oblivious to climate change issues, but CLSA says awareness will eventually evolve in the same way as it has for labour issues.
October 24, 2007