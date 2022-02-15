HRL Morrison & Co pursues renewables potential through Singapore expansion

New Zealand-headquartered infrastructure investor, HRL Morrison & Co, announced last week its expansion in Asia through the establishment of a new office in Singapore

Chief commercial officer Nicole Walker, and director of energy operations, Jonty Palmer, have both relocated to the new office from Sydney and London, respectively

A spokesperson for the company confirmed with FinanceAsia that the Singapore team is actively recruiting and “expects to have a team of five in place by April”

Morrison & Co’s strategic expansion comes on the back of a number of senior appointments, announced in December, including that of Paul Newfield as CEO

Since its founding in 1988, the firm has grown to manage...