SMBC appoints Elaine He as head of DCM Apac ex-Japan

SMBC Group has appointed Elaine He as head of debt capital markets (DCM) syndicate and co-head of DCM, Asia Pacific (Apac) ex-Japan, effective May 11.
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SMBC Group has appointed Elaine He as head of debt capital markets (DCM) syndicate and co-head of DCM, Asia Pacific (Apac) ex-Japan, effective May 11.
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