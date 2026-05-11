SMBC appoints Elaine He as head of DCM Apac ex-Japan

The Hong Kong-based banker has most recently been head of Morgan Stanley's Apac debt syndicate.
May 11, 2026

SMBC Group has appointed Elaine He as head of debt capital markets (DCM) syndicate and co-head of DCM, Asia Pacific (Apac) ex-Japan, effective May 11.

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