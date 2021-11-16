The bank’s listing represents ASX’s first bank IPO in 25 years.
November 16, 2021
Zhang Su is joining from Exane BNP to focus on fast-growing small and mid-cap companies in China and Hong Kong.
June 06, 2013
About 80% of smaller companies are considering using renminbi to settle trade with Chinese partners, while 20% are already doing so, according to a Deutsche Bank survey.
August 29, 2012
The government is to launch regional over-the-counter equity markets to provide financing channels for small, unlisted companies.
April 19, 2012
SME banking is evolving fast as a new generation of firms demands more sophisticated banking services.
July 18, 2011
Malaysia’s small and medium-size businesses are benefitting from government support and more downstream business from multinationals.
June 20, 2011
Small business owners want banks to provide simple and fast services, and they want respect and recognition, says OCBC Bank.
April 11, 2011
Banks are offering more sophisticated cash management services to cater to their increasingly savvy SME clients.
April 05, 2011
The German bank wants to grow its corporate banking business volume in China by one-fifth in 2011 and is basing its growth expectations on strong economic performance in Germany and China.
March 07, 2011
Shayan Hazir is appointed HSBC’s new Asia-Pacific head of business banking within the global payments and cash management team.
February 21, 2011
loop
Click to Skip Ad
Continue to site in 10 second(s)