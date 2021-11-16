Neobank Judo lists on ASX to address SME funding gap

Australian neo-lender, Judo, listed earlier this month on the Australian Stock Exchange ASX, raising A$657 million $483 million at an offer price of A$2.10 per share. The offering, on November 1, received strong interest from both retail and institutional investors, according to a press release issued by Judo.

The bank’s share price rose 7.6% to close at A$2.26 on the first day of trading and stood at $2.28 as of November 15. This puts it in contention to enter the SP ASX 200 index.

“We’re very happy with the stock price’s early performance. The stock is trading at an increase of approximately...