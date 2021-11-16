The bank’s listing represents ASX’s first bank IPO in 25 years.
November 16, 2021
Dominic Stevens succeeds the scandal-hit Elmer Funke Kupper to lead Australia’s securities exchange.
August 01, 2016
Elmer Funke Kupper quits amid investigation into the alleged bribery payment made by the gaming company he headed to Cambodia's current prime minister.
March 21, 2016
The proposed merger of two of Asia's leading bourses will create the fifth largest exchange in the world.
October 25, 2010
The Singapore Exchange is expected to make a full takeover bid for the Australian Securities Exchange.
October 24, 2010
Contrary to analyst expectations, FinanceAsia’s pollsters pick the HSI to outperform the ASX in the second half.
July 19, 2010
The company plans to expand its equity research coverage over time to include Australian companies.
November 06, 2007
Sydney Futures Exchange shareholders vote in favour of a merger with the Australian Stock Exchange creating the ninth largest exchange in the world.
July 05, 2006
MacarthurCook plans a dual listing of its property securities fund allowing Singaporeans to invest locally in global real estate.
May 25, 2006
The earth-moving equipment company hires Credit Suisse, Citigroup and UBS to arrange ASX listing.
April 11, 2006
loop
Click to Skip Ad
Continue to site in 10 second(s)