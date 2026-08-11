The global infrastructure investor is in the midst of a regional expansion push.
August 11, 2026
The new environmental futures’ contracts are designed to support liquidity amid the energy transition to net zero.
July 30, 2024
The decision follows numerous delays to the project, which had been in the works since 2017.
November 22, 2022
The bank’s listing represents ASX’s first bank IPO in 25 years.
November 16, 2021
Dominic Stevens succeeds the scandal-hit Elmer Funke Kupper to lead Australia’s securities exchange.
August 01, 2016
Elmer Funke Kupper quits amid investigation into the alleged bribery payment made by the gaming company he headed to Cambodia's current prime minister.
March 21, 2016
The proposed merger of two of Asia's leading bourses will create the fifth largest exchange in the world.
October 25, 2010
The Singapore Exchange is expected to make a full takeover bid for the Australian Securities Exchange.
October 24, 2010
Contrary to analyst expectations, FinanceAsia’s pollsters pick the HSI to outperform the ASX in the second half.
July 19, 2010
The company plans to expand its equity research coverage over time to include Australian companies.
November 06, 2007
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