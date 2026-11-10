Deal round-up: SoftBank and Grab’s AI tie-up; Mitsui Chemicals’ JPY1.84tn JSR deal and more

Brookfield AM snaps up Japan real estate, eyes India expansion
The alternative investment giant tells FA that it wants to triple its real estate AUM across Apac, and is bullish on residential, commercial and AI-related assets.
August 18, 2026
The following is a round-up of recent capital market and corporate news across the Asia Pacific (Apac) region.
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