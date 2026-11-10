Deal round-up: SoftBank and Grab’s AI tie-up; Mitsui Chemicals’ JPY1.84tn JSR deal and more

SoftBank, Grab and PETROS plan Malaysian AI infrastructure; Mitsui Chemicals agrees JSR acquisition; Rakuten establishes satellite venture; CTP expands in Vietnam.
November 10, 2026

The following is a round-up of recent capital market and corporate news across the Asia Pacific (Apac) region.

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