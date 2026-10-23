Wild trading debut from Korea’s Elice reflects AI investment concerns

Elice Group (Elice) listed on Korea’s Kosdaq on October 20 after raising KRW201.1 billion ($152 million) in the exchange’s largest initial public offering (IPO) of 2026.
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Elice Group (Elice) listed on Korea’s Kosdaq on October 20 after raising KRW201.1 billion ($152 million) in the exchange’s largest initial public offering (IPO) of 2026.
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