Wild trading debut from Korea’s Elice reflects AI investment concerns

The Korean neocloud company’s turbulent first trading week reflects how investor scrutiny of the capital-intensive AI infrastructure is increasing.
October 23, 2026

Elice Group (Elice) listed on Korea’s Kosdaq on October 20 after raising KRW201.1 billion ($152 million) in the exchange’s largest initial public offering (IPO) of 2026.

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