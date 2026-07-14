SK Hynix shines on Wall Street as Seoul rout highlights AI memory trade tensions

South Korean memory chipmaker SK Hynix closed 12.8% above its offer price on its Nasdaq debut on July 10 after raising $26.5 billion through the largest-ever US equity offering by an Asian issuer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.
South Korean memory chipmaker SK Hynix closed 12.8% above its offer price on its Nasdaq debut on July 10 after raising $26.5 billion through the largest-ever US equity offering by an Asian issuer.
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