SK Hynix shines on Wall Street as Seoul rout highlights AI memory trade tensions

The South Korean chipmaker's record $26.5 billion Nasdaq debut was followed by a record sell-off in Seoul after weaker earnings expectations, even as analysts remain constructive on the longer-term AI memory cycle.
July 14, 2026

South Korean memory chipmaker SK Hynix closed 12.8% above its offer price on its Nasdaq debut on July 10 after raising $26.5 billion through the largest-ever US equity offering by an Asian issuer.

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