ING appoints APAC sustainability head

Amsterdam-headquartered ING bank announced on Friday April 8 the appointment of Martijn Hoogerwerf as head of Sustainable Finance for Asia Pacific, effective March 24.

Reporting functionally to Ana Carolina Oliveira, global head of Sustainable Finance ad interim and regionally to Catherine Low, head of Lending and Transaction Services for APAC, Hoogerwerf remains at the bank’s Singapore base, which he joined in 2019.

Hoogerwerf offered FinanceAsia thoughts on the trends he is observing across the Asian ESG space, that are likely to play out across the remainder of 2022.

While very positive on the continuation of increased investor appetite as companies further embrace...