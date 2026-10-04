Hayfin opens Seoul office

Former UBS executive Sijin Choi will lead the London-headquartered asset manager's office in Yeouido.
October 04, 2026

Alternative asset manager Hayfin has opened an office in Seoul which will be led by Sijin (Chris) Choi. 

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