FuriosaAI raises $620m to scale AI inference chips

The Series D round values the Korean semiconductor startup at $2.9bn as it targets global commercialisation of its AI inference accelerator.
October 29, 2026

Korean semiconductor startup FuriosaAI announced the close of a $620 million (KRW820 billion) Series D round on October 28, following its $125 million Series C round in July 2025.

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