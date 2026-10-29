FuriosaAI raises $620m to scale AI inference chips

Korean semiconductor startup FuriosaAI announced the close of a $620 million (KRW820 billion) Series D round on October 28, following its $125 million Series C round in July 2025.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.
Korean semiconductor startup FuriosaAI announced the close of a $620 million (KRW820 billion) Series D round on October 28, following its $125 million Series C round in July 2025.
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