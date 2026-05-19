BPEA IX will focus on control investments in leading companies across technology, healthcare, industrial technology, services, and technology services; several deals have already closed in Japan and South Korea.
If approved, the fund will become the first private credit infrastructure fund to be listed on HKEX. The fund invests in assets across renewables, power, utilities, data centres, telecommunications, transport, healthcare and accommodation.
The fund is aiming to catalyse Oman’s energy transformation and economic diversification under Oman Vision 2040; alternative asset manager Templewater, which has offices in Hong Kong and Singapore, has also set-up an office in Muscat.