fund

EQT raises $15.6bn Apac fund

BPEA IX will focus on control investments in leading companies across technology, healthcare, industrial technology, services, and technology services; several deals have already closed in Japan and South Korea.
April 21, 2026

SIMCo Infrastructure files for Hong Kong listing

If approved, the fund will become the first private credit infrastructure fund to be listed on HKEX. The fund invests in assets across renewables, power, utilities, data centres, telecommunications, transport, healthcare and accommodation.
October 23, 2025

Grasshopper Asset Management launches first fund

The Singapore-VCC registered structure is aiming to attract high-net-worth individuals, family offices and institutional investors with "up to 30%" allocated to Grasshopper Asia's trading strategies.
December 13, 2023