Hillhouse-owned Samty Holdings closes $390m Japan hotel real estate fund

The fund name is Eastgate-Samty Hospitality Fund I LP, and the hotels are in Tokyo, Nagoya, Kyoto, Fukuoka, Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
July 29, 2025

Hillhouse-owned Samty Holdings, a Japanese accommodation developer and hotel operator, has closed its first hotel-focused private real estate fund.

