Grasshopper Asset Management launches first fund

Grasshopper Asset Management, part of Singapore-based trading firm Grasshopper Asia, has launched its first fund, according to a December 13 media release.

The Grasshopper Global Multi-Asset Income Plus Growth Fund is a Singapore-VCC (varied capital company) registered structure, which is aiming to attract investment from high-net-worth individuals (HNWI), ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWI), family offices and institutional investors.

The release says that the fund wants to blend a "traditional multi-asset strategy with up to 30% allocation to Grasshopper’s low-latency, proprietary trading strategies." It is aiming to deliver low to mid-double-digit returns and low correlation to the general market, with a Sharpe ratio of around 3.

The fund will be managed by Daniel Tan, director, portfolio manager at Grasshopper Asset Management, who joined the firm in January 2023. Tan was previously chief investment officer of JMC Capital Asset Management’s Singapore office.

James Leong, chief executive officer, Grasshopper Asia, said: "The Grasshopper Global Multi-Asset Income Plus Growth Fund enables us to open our strategies to investors in a way that blends the benefits of a traditional multi-asset fund with outstanding trading performance.”

Raino Saari, executive director, Grasshopper Asset Management, added: “Grasshopper Asset Management is bringing a differentiated investment strategy to the market, which we believe will appeal to our target clientele of HNWI, UHNWI, family offices and institutional investors."

Grasshopper Asia has delivered over 200 consecutive months of profitable trading, according to the release. The firm was founded in 2006 by John Lin.

The firm currently trades in seven markets across Singapore, Japan, the US, Malaysia and Thailand in futures and equities and is a designated market-maker on the Singapore Exchange (SGX). Grasshopper Asset Management is regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).