M&A Deal

ORI Capital announces first closing of $400 mln fund after Kymab exit

Hong Kong healthcare fund manager and other shareholders this week announced exit from Kymab in $1.1 billion deal with French drugmaker Sanofi.
January 13, 2021

Healthcare fund manager ORI Capital has announced the first closing of a healthcare fund with a targeted size of $400 million. The new fund was unveiled just as ORI and its partners entered an agreement to sell their investment in British clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Kymab in a deal worth up to $1.45 billion with French drugmaker Sanofi.

ORI, together with other exiting shareholders, will receive $1.1 billion in an upfront payment from Sanofi, and an additional amount of up to $350 million on achievement of certain milestones.

ORI Healthcare Fund, or ORI Fund I, and Hong Kong- and Shenzhen-listed Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Group had in November...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222