MetLife Investment Management appoints Omar Slim as Japan head

Citi appoints Japan investment banking co-head
Akira Kiyota joins from Nomura, Taiji Nagasaka promoted internally to capture growing Japan deal flows and opportunity.
July 02, 2025
MetLife Investment Management (MIM) has appointed Omar Slim as head of Japan, effective December 1, as the institutional asset manager seeks to expand its presence in the market.
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