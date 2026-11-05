MetLife Investment Management appoints Omar Slim as Japan head

Slim relocates from Singapore to Tokyo to lead the firm's Japanese operations while retaining his regional fixed income responsibilities.
November 05, 2026

MetLife Investment Management (MIM) has appointed Omar Slim as head of Japan, effective December 1, as the institutional asset manager seeks to expand its presence in the market.

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