Where to find alpha in China? BNP’s Sandhu shares view at FinanceAsia summit

It’s hard to ignore Chinese property in high-yield space, AllianceBernstein’s Gibson says, while Lianhe's Stan Ho explains how local rating agencies are different.
October 21, 2020

Chinese companies with potential for improvement in their environmental, social and corporate governance ESG scores could be among investment candidates with the biggest alpha potential, BNP Paribas Asset Management’s Paul Sandhu said on the third day of FinanceAsia’s 2nd China Fixed Income Summit.

Sandhu, who heads the multi-asset quant solutions business for Asia-Pacific at BNP, referred to President Xi Jinping’s pledge to steer China towards carbon neutrality by 2060 to suggest that local mainland companies had the most to improve as the nation worked towards that goal.

As more money flows into funds with the ESG moniker, “companies and sectors that are more prone...

