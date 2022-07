Promoted Content

VIDEO: How Citicore Energy REIT Corporation is spurring the Philippines' renewables future

With a unique offering that will accelerate the country's renewable energy goals in the coming years, Citicore Energy REIT (CREIT) chairman Edgar Saavedra, along with president and CEO Oliver Tan, discuss the firm's achievements plus the standout features of its REIT - showing why it has won seven awards in FinanceAsia's Best Companies 2022 poll.