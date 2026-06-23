Advancing its portfolio rejuvenation strategy, CLAR is expanding its logistics and business space presence in Singapore while marking a strategic entry into the Japanese hyperscale data centre market with three DPU-accretive transactions.
With a unique offering that will accelerate the country's renewable energy goals in the coming years, Citicore Energy REIT (CREIT) chairman Edgar Saavedra, along with president and CEO Oliver Tan, discuss the firm's achievements plus the standout features of its REIT - showing why it has won seven awards in FinanceAsia's Best Companies 2022 poll.
For some, change is difficult. But intelligent change allows you to handle the challenges that confront you. More importantly, and as Champion REIT has recognised, it is how you adapt and evolve that truly matters.
The region’s top portfolio managers and analysts give us their considered views on the most admired corporations. China Unicom and China Telecom rank highly in China, Sun Hung Kai Properties and Champion REIT top the charts in Hong Kong, and TSMC shines in Taiwan.
After years of regulatory horse trading with the market, one of the Philippines' highest profile companies is set to list the country’s first ever REIT. In what is seen as a huge shift in sentiment to the asset class, the country’s high-grade real estate market is, however, under strain from global economic shifts.