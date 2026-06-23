reit

Adapting to the new normal

For some, change is difficult. But intelligent change allows you to handle the challenges that confront you. More importantly, and as Champion REIT has recognised, it is how you adapt and evolve that truly matters.
Champion REIT

Who are the best managed companies in Greater China?

The region’s top portfolio managers and analysts give us their considered views on the most admired corporations. China Unicom and China Telecom rank highly in China, Sun Hung Kai Properties and Champion REIT top the charts in Hong Kong, and TSMC shines in Taiwan.
March 02, 2020

The Philippine REIT experiment will start with Ayala Land, but challenges lay ahead

After years of regulatory horse trading with the market, one of the Philippines' highest profile companies is set to list the country’s first ever REIT. In what is seen as a huge shift in sentiment to the asset class, the country’s high-grade real estate market is, however, under strain from global economic shifts.
February 12, 2020

S-Reits in merger race for bigger scale

The proposed merger between OUE Commercial Reit and OUE Hospitality Trust signals a growing trend where Reit mangers combine assets for stronger liquidity and financing capacity.
April 08, 2019

Singapore Reits: US eagles are landing

Eagle Hospitality has wrapped up pre-marketing for the first of an expected string of Reits by sponsors hoping to list their US assets in Singapore.
March 31, 2019

Asian equities: Reit time, Reit place

Changing interest rate expectations prompt a renewed surge in Reit offerings as investors wonder whether wider equity market momentum can last.
March 11, 2019