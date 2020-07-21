REIT regulation

Ayala Land office REIT tests investor appetite in the time of Covid

A reputable sponsor and an attractive yield offering will likely draw local interest for Ayala Land’s office REIT, even as the coronavirus redefines traditional office space demand
July 21, 2020

Ayala Land, the property developer for Ayala Corporation, a conglomerate that includes Bank of the Philippine Islands BPI, Manila Water, and Globe Telecom, will gage investor interests for its P15 billion $300 million real estate investment trust REIT following the Philippine Stock Exchange’s approval on July 20.

Ayala Land’s REIT AREIT is slated to become the Philippine’s first property trust after the REIT law was enacted back in 2009.

AREIT’s listing tests investor appetite for office assets when many Filipinos continue to work from home under the enhanced community quarantine ECQ.

Property bulls argue that Philippines business process outsourcing BPO,...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222