Who are the best managed companies in Greater China?

The region’s top portfolio managers and analysts give us their considered views on the region's most admirable corporations. China Unicom and China Telecom rank highly in China, Sun Hung Kai Properties and Champion REIT top the charts in Hong Kong, and TSMC shines in Taiwan.
March 02, 2020

We are delighted to reveal part one of FinanceAsia’s 2020 Asia’s Best Companies survey, where portfolio managers and buy-side analysts give us their professional take on the region’s top corporations.

Celebrating its 20th year, FinanceAsia’s research provides a unique insight into investors’ perception of Asia’s largest listed companies, their investor relations, commitment to environmental, social and governance policies and acknowledges stand-out performances in industry sectors.

The survey results are based entirely on the views of investors and analysts. Only responses fitting the criteria were included in the results. Thank you to all 335 qualified individuals who contributed to this poll,...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222