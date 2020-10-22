‘Tremendous’ potential in ESG investing: HSBC GAM’s Chan at FinanceAsia summit

It’s becoming increasingly common for clients, particularly those from Europe, to demand that investment portfolios follow sustainability guidelines, according to Cecilia Chan, chief investment officer for Asia-Pacific fixed-income at HSBC Global Asset Management.

Speaking on a panel at FinanceAsia’s 2nd China Fixed Income Summit, Chan said that based on recent experiences, it was likely that clients would in the future require stronger requirements in terms of environmental, social and corporate governance ESG analysis, as well as request that portfolios should stick to certain ESG guidelines.

HSBC GAM was in discussions with some private banking clients as well as institutional clients about launching Green Bonds Fund,...