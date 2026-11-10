Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank invests in PE Indian real estate fund

The bank is investing in private equity fund HDFC Capital Advisors, and follows an investment in another Indian PE firm.
November 10, 2026

Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank has made its first investment in an Indian real estate fund by committing capital to HDFC Capital Development, which is a real estate affordable and mid-income fund managed by HDFC Capital Advisors (HDFC Capital). The size of the investment is undisclosed. 

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