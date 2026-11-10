Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank invests in PE Indian real estate fund

Brookfield acquires India real estate portfolio from ESR
Brookfield is committing $450m towards the deal, which includes industrial and logistics assets in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi NCR, Chennai and Kolkata.
October 09, 2026
Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank has made its first investment in an Indian real estate fund by committing capital to HDFC Capital Development, which is a real estate affordable and mid-income fund managed by HDFC Capital Advisors (HDFC Capital). The size of the investment is undisclosed.
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