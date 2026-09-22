New World Development advances Shanghai C-REIT spin-off

The Hong Kong developer wants to use proceeds of over Rmb3bn from listing its Shanghai K11 properties to improve liquidity and reduce leverage.
September 22, 2026

Hong Kong property giant New World Development (NWD) has received an acceptance notice from the Shanghai Stock Exchange for the proposed spin-off and separate listing of a China real estate investment trust (C-REIT) backed by two of its flagship Shanghai properties.

The proposed NWD C-REIT is expected to raise approximately Rmb3.82 billion ($570.2 million), with NWD subscribing for at least 20% of the units, according to a September 21 release. Strategic, institutional and retail investors are expected to subscribe for the remaining 80%.

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