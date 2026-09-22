New World Development advances Shanghai C-REIT spin-off

Hong Kong property giant New World Development (NWD) has received an acceptance notice from the Shanghai Stock Exchange for the proposed spin-off and separate listing of a China real estate investment trust (C-REIT) backed by two of its flagship Shanghai properties.

The proposed NWD C-REIT is expected to raise approximately Rmb3.82 billion ($570.2 million), with NWD subscribing for at least 20% of the units, according to a September 21 release. Strategic, institutional and retail investors are expected to subscribe for the remaining 80%.