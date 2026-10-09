Brookfield acquires India real estate portfolio from ESR

Brookfield is committing $450m towards the deal, which includes industrial and logistics assets in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi NCR, Chennai and Kolkata.
October 09, 2026

Global investment powerhouse Brookfield has acquired a 100% interest in a 10.5 million square feet portfolio of industrial and logistics real estate assets from asset manager ESR India. 

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Sign in to read on!

Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.

Subscribers have full unlimited access to FinanceAsia.

Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.

Questions?
See here for more information on licences and prices, or contact [email protected].