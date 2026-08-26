Barclays hires Ramin Naji for new Apac role

The former Deutsche Bank executive joins in Hong Kong as Apac head of healthcare and real estate.
August 26, 2026

British banking giant Barclays has hired Ramin Naji in a new position as managing director and head of healthcare and real estate, Asia Pacific (Apac).

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