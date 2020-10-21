SocGen appoints Yasmine Djeddai Asia-Pacific head of sustainable finance

Societe Generale has named Yasmine Djeddai to its newly created role of head for sustainable finance for the Asia Pacific.

The appointment came at a time the region is undergoing “significant transformation” because of rising awareness and growing appetite for environment, social and corporate governance ESG related products and services, the French bank said in a statement this week.

Djeddai, who was previously the head of SocGen’s export finance for UK, will be based in Hong Kong. She will report to Stephen Swift, head of the region’s global banking and advisory, and to Hacine Py, head of sustainable and positive impact finance solutions.

