ESG debt

Shriram Transport’s social bond success helps Asian debt markets to shift gear

The Indian group's recent financing has set the tone for a decade when ESG financing will increasingly take centre stage. Its CEO tells FinanceAsia how it passed muster with investors and what is next for the pioneering credit.
January 27, 2020

If ever there was a borrower suited to the social bond format, then it is surely India's Shriram Transport Finance Company STFC.

Focused solely on the financing of commercial vehicles, the company's remit is all about supporting those at the bottom of wealth pyramid to lift their income levels. And its very name Shriram Lord Rama references the Indian deity who represents virtue dharma and the fulfilment of moral obligations.

It was, therefore, particularly fitting that it was the BBBB rated credit, which executed the world's first social bond of the year and the decade when it raised $500 million on January 9. 

