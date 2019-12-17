Jackie Horne

Jackie Horne is a Contributing Editor for FinanceAsia

2020 G3 DCM: Where's the upside for high yield?

Investors may need to display more cunning to navigate the Asian high yield bond markets during 2020 as the approaching Year of the Rat ushers in a heavy pipeline of redemptions.
December 17, 2019

2020 G3 DCM: Bull market stretches the maturity curve

Make hay while the sun shines appears to be the motto for Asia’s international bond markets in 2020 as investment grade issuers and insurance funds see greater value in longer-dated tenors.
December 12, 2019

China scoops a fistful of euros

China returns to the euro-denominated bond market for the first time in 15 years. But how much has really changed since its last outing?
November 05, 2019