Jackie Horne

Once considered bull market products, perpetuals are increasingly becoming a more regular component of a borrower’s arsenal. But are bond investors being lulled into a false sense of security about the asset class again?
Cambodia's capital markets are starting to show signs of life as Acleda Bank launches a landmark IPO. The deal could build the momentum the country needs to entice frontier market investors on a more sustainable basis.
The country's national treasurer explains the government's action plan to facilitate a sovereign rating upgrade to the coveted A status. Prioritising domestic debt fundraising over international and expanding its product mix to include sukuks and green bonds are part of the answer.
The new government wants to get growth back to a level that befits the country’s promise. One key route is a moratorium on loans. The rating agencies loathe the idea, but the country’s leading bankers and economists give a broadly positive assessment.
There are welcome signs the new asset class is finding its feet the region. After South Korea’s pioneering efforts, interest is now picking up in India and accelerating in Japan. However, not everyone is yet fully convinced of its virtues just yet.
The Indian group's recent financing has set the tone for a decade when ESG financing will increasingly take centre stage. Its CEO tells FinanceAsia how it passed muster with investors and what is next for the pioneering credit.
Sitting on a half a trillion dollars of non-performing assets, India’s desire to lift growth should be enough to allow foreign investors to fully tap the country’s distressed debt market. However, there are two major impediments to change.
Despite aggressive pricing and historically tight yields, investors' appetite for Asia tech credit appears undiminished. It's an issuer's market for sure, but is it enough for a Xiaomi, Gojek, Traveloka or Tokopedia to take the bait?