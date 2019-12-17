Jackie Horne
Investors may need to display more cunning to navigate the Asian high yield bond markets during 2020 as the approaching Year of the Rat ushers in a heavy pipeline of redemptions.
December 17, 2019
Make hay while the sun shines appears to be the motto for Asia’s international bond markets in 2020 as investment grade issuers and insurance funds see greater value in longer-dated tenors.
December 12, 2019
Will the regulator make further tweaks to guidelines that have encouraged a rapid expansion of India’s offshore high yield bond universe during 2019?
December 04, 2019
Investors roasted through another default from the industrials sector, as the spotlight falls back on the domestic audit industry.
November 21, 2019
Primary market demand is likely to be extremely strong. But will secondary market trading volumes strike the right liquidity balance between Hong Kong and New York?
November 13, 2019
China returns to the euro-denominated bond market for the first time in 15 years. But how much has really changed since its last outing?
November 05, 2019
Who's Tom and who's Jerry? Taiwan's insurers get creative (again) in their quest for products that solve the sector’s continuing FX and interest rate mismatch.
October 20, 2019
Asian debt capital markets banker passes away after a stroke.
September 24, 2019
One of the region's most liquid but conservative markets is showing signs of moving down the credit curve again, although borrowers are still advised to adopt a step-by-step approach to issuance.
September 08, 2019
Can the industry build on its recent successes in one of Asia's most promising markets? And can it do so without compromising returns?
August 04, 2019
