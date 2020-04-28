Jackie Horne

Beware! Asian perpetual deals are back in town

Once considered bull market products, perpetuals are increasingly becoming a more regular component of a borrower’s arsenal. But are bond investors being lulled into a false sense of security about the asset class again?
March 10, 2020

Sri Lanka co-opts its banks (again) to kick start economic growth

The new government wants to get growth back to a level that befits the country’s promise. One key route is a moratorium on loans. The rating agencies loathe the idea, but the country’s leading bankers and economists give a broadly positive assessment.
February 16, 2020

Why issuers in Asia now need to take social bonds seriously

There are welcome signs the new asset class is finding its feet the region. After South Korea’s pioneering efforts, interest is now picking up in India and accelerating in Japan. However, not everyone is yet fully convinced of its virtues just yet.
February 03, 2020

Distressed debt: Why India must make friends with the vultures

Sitting on a half a trillion dollars of non-performing assets, India’s desire to lift growth should be enough to allow foreign investors to fully tap the country’s distressed debt market. However, there are two major impediments to change.
January 16, 2020