Outlook 2020

2020 G3 DCM: A year when bank capital makes its comeback?

China's bank capital issuers didn't really give a fig for the offshore markets in 2019. Will their attitude change in 2020?
December 21, 2019

One of the biggest stories of 2019 has been the rapid development’s of China’s domestic bond market and nowhere has that been more apparent than in its ability to absorb its banks’ capital needs.

In the space of one year, China’s AT1 market has become the largest in the world. In doing so, China has completely overturned expectations that its banks would be forced to issue offshore not only for their current capital requirements but also for the large chunk of the additional funding they will need once China implements Total Loss Absorbing Capital TLAC rules for its Globally Systemic Important Banks G-SIBs.

Dealogic figures...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222